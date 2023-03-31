High school student who police say shot self in hand at Forsyth Tech appears in court

Police said high school student Sha'nnon Pitts fired a gun inside the bathroom at Forsyth Tech while on a field trip, sending the college into lockdown.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The high school student accused of bringing a gun to Forsyth Technical Community College faces new charges.

Winston-Salem police charged Sha'nnon Pitts with multiple counts related to having a gun on school property.

He appeared before a judge Friday morning for his formal arraignment on two felony charges of having a gun on educational property as well as a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed gun.

Investigators said Pitts is a student at Winston-Salem Prep and was visiting Forsyth Tech on a school field trip.

They said he was in the bathroom and shot himself in the hand.

Police said Pitts went to the hospital for treatment and is now out.

Forsyth Tech was locked down as soon as the gun went off Thursday morning and students sheltered in place for hours.

Students at Forsyth Tech have the rest of the week off.

We have not heard what discipline Pitts could face from the school district.

