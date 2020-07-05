WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges of sex crimes after police said he raped a woman and exposed himself to another woman.

On April 24, Winston-Salem police said they received a call about an indecent exposure on North Patterson Avenue. The woman said she was walking down the street and a man exposed his genitals and asked her to come over. According to the police, she pulled out her phone and he ran away, but she took pictures of him as he ran off.

Later on May 4, police got another call on North Patterson Avenue about a rape. The victim said she asked the man for directions. After walking a bit he forced her behind a building and raped her before running off. Police said her description of the man matched the pictures taken on April 24. The women didn't know each other or the suspect.

After an investigation, police arrested Wayne Hampton Butler on May 4 and charged him with Indecent Exposure. He was later charged with First Degree Rape and Kidnapping.

He was given a $250,000 bond. His next court date is May 28.

RELATED: Ex-Dudley High School teaching assistant accused of sex with student faces additional charges

RELATED: Graham man arrested for 2012 kidnapping, rape

RELATED: Burlington man faces additional sex offense charges after second victim comes forward