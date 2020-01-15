WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say three teenagers are in custody after they crashed a stolen car into a school bus Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at Northwest Middle School on Murray Road.

A school resource officer was alerted that three juvenile males were in a car driving erratically in the school parking lot where buses unload students.

The teens sideswiped one bus and crashed into another one.

The suspects then got out of the car and ran. Police later discovered that the car they were driving was stolen.

Sign up for our daily newsletter Let's Get 2 It!

Winston-Salem Police K9s tracked down the teens and officers arrested them.

Four students onboard one of the buses complained of minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

A bus driver also suffered minor injuries and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Northwest Middle School was placed on lockdown during the incident but the lockdown has since been lifted.

Police don't have information on what the suspects will be charged with at this time.

TRENDING STORIES:

Allegiant announces new nonstop flight to Nashville from PTI

Winston-Salem woman wins $1,000 a day for life, plans to start ministry to help others

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app has a modern look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE