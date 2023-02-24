Man arrested for shooting woman in her ankle in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police arrested 29-year-old Jacquan Terez Nivens in connection with shooting a woman on East 17th Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Friday for shooting a woman in the ankle Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Police said 28-year-old Iyonna Lasha Moore was shot in the ankle by 29-year-old Jacquan Terez Nivens on 1000 E.17th Street. Winston-Salem Police report that Moore was involved in the disturbance with the suspect when a gun was fired once, striking Moore.

Moore was conscious and able to communicate. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

During an investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Nivens before police found him at a hotel on North Patterson Avenue.

Winston-Salem police said they charged Nivens with the following:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Bodily Injury

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Assault on a Female

Nivens was taken into custody and put in the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.

