Winston-Salem man in critical condition after shooting at an apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday.
Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting at Countryside Court around 2 a.m.
When officers arrived they found Cassius Foster, 36, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Foster was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition.
Investigators said a white car followed Foster into the Pine Valley apartment complex and discharged several rounds into his vehicle, striking him in the head, which caused a crash between several parked cars.
The suspect left the area and has not been located.
This investigation is ongoing.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.
If you have any information on this shooting, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
