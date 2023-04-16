Winston-Salem man in critical condition after shooting at an apartment complex

Investigators said a white car followed the man into the Pine Valley apartment complex and discharged several rounds into his vehicle.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting at Countryside Court around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived they found Cassius Foster, 36, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Foster was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Investigators said a white car followed Foster into the Pine Valley apartment complex and discharged several rounds into his vehicle, striking him in the head, which caused a crash between several parked cars.

The suspect left the area and has not been located.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

