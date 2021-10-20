Winston-Salem police searching for shooting suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect, after officers say a man was shot and injured Tuesday night.
Officers were called to a parking lot near the Circle K on Clemmonsville Road just after 10:15 p.m.
They found one man who had been shot in the leg. First responders took the victim to the hospital, where he is expected to be ok.
Investigators say just before the shooting, the suspect and the victim got into a physical fight.
The suspect drove off before police arrived in a white Ford Mustang.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.