Winston-Salem woman shot while sitting outside home

Winston-Salem Police say 31-year-old Kayla Ann McNeil was shot in the back. She is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at a home, hitting a woman sitting outside.

Police responded to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street around 8 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found 31-year-old Kayla Ann McNeil was a gunshot wound to her back.

Investigators determined she was sitting outside a home when someone started firing several shots in her direction.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

McNeil was taken to a hospital where at last check she was in serious but stable condition.

Police are still searching for a suspect, but no far have not released a description or any suspect information.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.