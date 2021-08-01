Winston-Salem woman shot while sitting outside home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for the suspect who fired shots at a home, hitting a woman sitting outside.
Police responded to the 800 block of East Devonshire Street around 8 p.m. Saturday.
First responders found 31-year-old Kayla Ann McNeil was a gunshot wound to her back.
Investigators determined she was sitting outside a home when someone started firing several shots in her direction.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
McNeil was taken to a hospital where at last check she was in serious but stable condition.
Police are still searching for a suspect, but no far have not released a description or any suspect information.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.