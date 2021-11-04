Three people inside Winston-Salem home during shooting, police say

Two of the young victims were treated for injuries during the shooting, but none were suffering gunshot wounds, according to police.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for the suspect or suspects, who they say shot into a home with three young people inside.

Police say the shooting just after 11 p.m Saturday at a home in the 4000 block of Edgeware Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple bullets inside the home and three young victims.

Investigators said an 18-year-old was cut by glass during the shooting and another juvenile hit with a projectile. Both were treated and expected to be ok.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in this case and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.