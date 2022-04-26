Man dies after argument leads to shooting in parking lot

Police said 22-year-old Shaunte Jermaine Rhyne Jr. got into an argument with someone and was shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was shot and killed Monday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Garden Court Apartments on E. Second Street shortly after 6 p.m.

Investigators learned 22-year-old Shaunte Jermaine Rhyne Jr. got into an argument with an unknown person and was shot.

Rhyne was taken to the hospital before officers got to the scene. He later died at the hospital.

Police are still investigating. No suspect description was given.

This is the 14th homicide for 2022, compared to nine homicides for the same time frame in 2021.