Winston-Salem 9-year-old shot in the foot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for the person who shot into a home and injured a 9-year-old girl.
Police were called to a home along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10 p.m. Monday.
Investigators said four people were at home when a suspect fired multiple shots into the house.
According to police, one of the bullets hit a 9-year-old girl in the foot while she was in a bedroom.
No one else in the home was injured.
First responders took the girl to the hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be ok.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time and are asking for the public's help as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.