Winston-Salem 9-year-old shot in the foot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for the person who shot into a home and injured a 9-year-old girl.

Police were called to a home along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said four people were at home when a suspect fired multiple shots into the house.

According to police, one of the bullets hit a 9-year-old girl in the foot while she was in a bedroom.

No one else in the home was injured.

First responders took the girl to the hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be ok.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time and are asking for the public's help as the investigation continues.