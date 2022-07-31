Winston-Salem shooting sends one person to the hospital

Police received a call about guns being fired on Waughtown Street. A victim later showed up at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 418 Waughtown Street, after receiving calls about firearms being shot.

When officers arrived, they said they it looked like the shooting happened in the parking lot area.

Investigators will continue to gather information about what occurred in the parking lot.

Police said at around the same time, a victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital. The victim told police that he was shot at Waughtown Street.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

This investigation is in its very early stages and no additional information is available to be released at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.