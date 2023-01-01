Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one

Officers located one person in the driver’s seat of the vehicle that sustained multiple fragmented gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning.

When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole.

Officers located one person in the driver’s seat of the vehicle that sustained multiple fragmented gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The driver's injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time.

The front passenger sustained no injuries from the traffic accident and was not shot while in the vehicle.

Investigators said the preliminary investigation revealed the victims were traveling in a white Nissan, going south on Gilmer Avenue.

That's when police said a white sedan drove by the car and discharged multiple rounds.

Police said, as a result, the driver of the Nissan was struck with fragmented gunfire in his upper torso and subsequently lost control of the vehicle he was operating resulting in the car striking a power pole.

Police said the driver of the sedan then left the area prior to police arriving on the scene.

Officers located approximately 18 spent rifle shell casings on the scene.

Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearm Investigation and Intelligence Unit/Gun Crime Reduction Unit will handle the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904. On Facebook, you can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County”.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.