Winston-Salem shooting injures three

One person is in critical, but stable, condition. The other two people have non-life threatening injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting Wednesday around 1 in the morning.

Officers responded to Reynolda Road and when they arrived police said two people had gunshot wounds.

The two people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and have non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a little later, another person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. That victim is in the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators said it was determined the third gunshot victim sustained injuries during the incident on Reynolda Road.

Police said this investigation is still in the preliminary stages and is on-going. No further information is available at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.