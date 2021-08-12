Winston-Salem police: Man shot in neck while sitting in parked car

Police say two people were inside the car, when someone shot a man in the neck. He is in critical condition, at last check.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect they said fired shots into a parked car early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 1700 block of North Cherry Street.

First responders found two people inside a car, one who they said was shot in the neck. The second passenger was not injured.

Investigators said someone fired into the car and then took off.

The victim who was shot is a 20-year-old man and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and is on-going.

No details about a possible suspect were released.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.