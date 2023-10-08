1 dead in Winston-Salem shooting, police say

The investigation is ongoing.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem at almost 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Calvin Lavar Cunningham was reportedly shot to death on North Glenn Avenue, police said.

Police did not mention any suspects connected to the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

