Winston-Salem man and apartment hit by gunfire, police say

Multiple gunshots were reported around 9:30 pm on Memorial Day.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday night.

Police say officers responded to multiple shots fired in the 3400 block of Old Vineyard Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Zacarius Sanchez, who had been shot in the leg.

Sanchez told police he had been sitting in his car in a parking lot when the suspects got out of a nearby car and started firing.

In addition to hitting Sanchez in the leg, the suspects also fired and hit an apartment building nearby.

Police say none of the bullets made it through any of the brick walls and no one inside the apartment building was hurt.

First responders say Sanchez is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

As for the suspects, investigators believe they left the scene in a black sedan.

At this time it's unclear if Sanchez was the intended target in the shooting or if he was an unintentional victim.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook