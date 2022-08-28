Winston-Salem shooting leaves one injured

Officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to call about shots fired near Hutton Street.

Officers said when they arrived they found evidence that firearms were fired however, they did not locate a victim.

Police said a few minutes later, officers responded to Betty Drive after a reported shooting.

Officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the victim was shot on Hutton Street and drove to his residence.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.