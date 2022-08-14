Winston-Salem shooting leaves three with injuries

Police said multiple shots were fired on Urban Street and the injuries are non-life threatening.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police got a call Saturday, around 9:30 P.M., after three people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The three people shot have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they learned the shooting took place on Urban street.

Police found evidence that multiple gunshots were fired, 3 vehicles and one residence were struck by gunfire, as well.

This investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.

