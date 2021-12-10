Two people shot in separate Winston-Salem shootings

Officers responded to two different shootings late Thursday night. Two victims are now in the hospital with gunshot injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating two different late night shootings, that left two people injured.

Officers first responded to the 4300 block of Old Walkertown Road about a call someone had been shot Thursday night around 10:40pm.

At the scene, they found a man in a car who was shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but it expected to be ok.

Detectives say they tracked down evidence and believe the shooting actually happened at the victim's home in the 1100 block of Conley Street.

No other victims or any suspects were found in this shooting.

A short time later, police responded to another shooting call, this one around 10:50pm.

When officers arrived in the 3000 block of North Patterson Avenue, they found a victim in a field behind some houses.

Police say he had been shot in the leg and torso.

First responders took the man who had been shot to the hospital, where at last check he was in serious condition.

No suspect information has been released in this shooting either.

Investigations into both shootings are still underway.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.