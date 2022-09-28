Man shot in the leg, woman grazed with a bullet after a shootout on E. Third St. in Winston-Salem

Police said 22-year-old Daquan Aiken was shot in the leg and a bullet grazed 28-year-old Kiarra Jones's hand.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the leg and a bullet grazed a woman's hand in a shootout Wednesday in Winston-Salem, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 1:46 p.m. about a gunfire going on off in a parking lot on the 900 block of East Third Street. However, when they arrived, no suspects or victims were at the scene. Instead, police found evidence of gunfire in two different locations.

After an investigation, officers said someone in a vehicle fired shots and people in the parking lot. Then, it appeared that the people fired back at the vehicle in response. Four vehicles were found with damage from gunfire.

Around 2:30pm, 22-year-old Daquan Aiken and 28-year-old Kiarra Jones arrived at the nearby hospital with gunshot related injuries from this shootout.

Jones was treated for a graze wound to her hand while Aiken is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are considered non-life threatening and he is in stable condition.

Third Street between Metropolitan Drive and Woodland Ave was closed for approximately three hours for an investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.