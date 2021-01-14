Winston-Salem police investigate shots fired into two homes

Police responded to reports of gunshots on West 26th street late Wednesday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for whoever fired shots into two homes late Wednesday night.

Police were called to W. 26th Street near Cherry Street and began investigating the shootings.

Investigators say two people were inside one of the homes when someone shot into the home. No one was injured.

No one was home at the time of the shooting in the second home involved.

At this time police have not released a suspect description.