Winston-Salem police investigate shots fired into two homes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for whoever fired shots into two homes late Wednesday night.
Police were called to W. 26th Street near Cherry Street and began investigating the shootings.
Investigators say two people were inside one of the homes when someone shot into the home. No one was injured.
No one was home at the time of the shooting in the second home involved.
At this time police have not released a suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.