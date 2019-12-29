WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition this morning after he was stabbed multiple times.

Winston-Salem police responded to a possible shooting on North Point Blvd last night around 8. Officials found Rashaad Adams laying on the road with multiple stab wounds.

After a brief investigation, police arrested and charged Christopher Hendrix with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury

Hendrix is in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

Adams is in serious but stable condition at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.