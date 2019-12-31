WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a man was stabbed near Church's Chicken following an argument.

Police said it happened Monday night near the business on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem. The wounded man was found near a bus stop directly behind the business.

Police said the victim was stabbed after getting into an argument with a man inside Church’s Chicken. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, after walking outside the restaurant the suspect punched the man in the face and then stabbed him multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is being treated and is in serious but stable condition.

Police said the suspect was wearing a faded black jacket, blue jeans, glasses and a dark toboggan.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

