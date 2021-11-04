3 teens injured in stolen car crash; police say driver ran away

Winston-Salem police say the driver hit a tree, got out of the car, and ran away. Three teenagers inside the car were hurt.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a stolen car crash that injured three teenagers.

The crash happened Wednesday night just before 7 p.m. Police said they saw a car that had been reported stolen around Northwest Boulevard and Oak Street.

Officers tried to stop the car, but that's when the driver sped off before hitting a tree on North Cherry Street and West 20th Street.

Police said the driver got out and ran, but three teens inside the car were injured.

The three teens were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police are still looking for the driver.

Police haven't released any further information.

