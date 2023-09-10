Winston-Salem Police: Store employee attacked shortly after opening

Police said they arrested the suspect less than 2 hours after the incident.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: This story references sexual assault and may be disturbing for some to read.

Officers arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a store Sunday, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Officers said Bryon Martin attacked an elderly woman on Reynolda Road before leaving.

WFMY News 2 chose not to share the victim's age or the name of the business in order to protect their identity. Police did not share her name.

Officers arrested Martin near the business less than two hours after the incident. He was charged with rape and kidnapping, according to police. The police department said he did not know the victim, and the attack was random.

Police said people in the surrounding area helped officers solve the crime quickly.

The police department urged people to report any suspicious activity immediately. It also asked that people look out for their neighbors, so everyone can stay safe.

People in Winston-Salem can register their home security cameras with the department's Real Time Crime Center. The system allows investigators to solve crimes quicker, according to police.

