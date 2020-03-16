FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office charged a Walkertown Middle School teacher with five additional charges in relation to sexual misconduct with a student, Monday afternoon.

Deputies charged 32-year-old Carly Erin Kaczmarek of Belews Creek.

The new charges against the former teacher include One Count of Statutory Rape, Two Counts of Sexual Activity with a Student and Two Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Student.

Kaczmarek was previously charged with Felony Sexual Activity with a Student and Felony Indecent Liberties with a Student, earlier this month.

RELATED: Winston-Salem teacher charged with sexual misconduct with a student

The woman is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a bond set for $50,000.

Investigators arrested the former Walkertown Middle School teacher, March 6.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools says Kaczmarek is no longer an employee with the school system and her employment has been terminated.

She made her first court appearance before District Court Judge Carrie Vickery of Forsyth County, early March.

It was then, Kaczmarek requested her bond to be lowered which the judge denied.

If you have any information call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

OTHER STORIES

17-year-old shot in the leg following Winston-Salem shooting: Police

How to protect yourself from coronavirus when grocery shopping

How to make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

Coronavirus creativity: Greensboro high school senior creates free babysitting service

Two people found shot in Greensboro: Police

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775