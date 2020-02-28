WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are searching for two men who robbed a McDonald's at gunpoint early Friday morning.

According to a release, officers responded to the restaurant on Trademart Blvd shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Police learned two men wearing masks walked inside the McDonald's with guns. The suspects demanded cash from the office and registers. They got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say no one was hurt and the guns weren't fired.

Surveillance photos haven't been provided of the suspects, but they are described as wearing a maroon hoodie, a black hoodie, and white shoes.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

