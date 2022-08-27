Winston-Salem police arrest two people suspected to be involved in a deadly shooting from May

Police found Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche with multiple gunshot wounds and he died on scene. Police said they arrested two men in connection to the case.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the murder of Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche,20.

Police found Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers tried lifesaving measures including CPR until emergency crews arrived, but Hernandez-Mariche died at the scene.

As part of the investigation, police obtained a Warrant for Arrest and charged Omar Avila Sanchez and Bryan Santiago Zarate with Murder.

Both were located and arrested without incident and are in the custody of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Investigators said the night of the shooting, it appeared he was in the yard behind his house when he was approached by at least two suspects, one of them shot Hernandez-Mariche before leaving the area.

Police said this was not random and said he was targeted by the suspects.

