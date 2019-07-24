WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a woman was attacked Saturday night, as she was trying to get into her car in the Burlington store parking lot on North Point Boulevard.

The attack happened around 8:20 p.m. Investigators say Starla Osborne told responding officers that a man grabbed her as she was trying to get into her SUV. The two struggled, but the suspect was able to get away with her car.

Police say about 30 minutes later, the vehicle wrecked on Silas Creek Parkway. Although officers found the car, the suspect driving the stolen vehicle got away.

Lt. Doss with the Police Department calls this unusual, and says this attack appears random. He says officers are still on the lookout for the suspect.

Officers say Osborne did not need medical attention at the hospital. She had minor abrasions, but no serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.