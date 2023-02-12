Winston-Salem woman dead after she was stabbed by husband

EMS arrived to find a 56-year-old woman with apparent stab wounds. Investigators said her husband was armed with a knife.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police was dispatched to Kaywood Lane to assist EMS on a death investigation, after reports of a possible fall Saturday.

EMS arrived prior to police officers and located Amanda English, 56, with apparent stab wounds around 8 p.m. English died in the home.

While responders were in the home, they said they were confronted by Joel English, 62, who was armed with a knife.

Police said EMS personnel retreated to safety and upon the arrival of police, Joel English refused to surrender.

The Winston Salem Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team was activated and responded to the scene.

Joel English was taken into custody by the SWAT team shortly before midnight.

Investigators said that Joel and Amanda English were married and living together.

Police charged Joel English with first degree murder and he is currently being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.