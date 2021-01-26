Winston-Salem woman facing charges after car crash that left man dead

Thomasine Yvette Caldwell, 53, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and operating an unregistered vehicle.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is facing multiple charges after a man died following a car crash early January.

According to Winston-Salem police, Thomasine Yvette Caldwell, 53, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and operating an unregistered vehicle after a car crash on January 8.

Officers with Winston-Salem police responded to a car crash in the 5000 block of University Parkway.

Police said Caldwell was driving a 1999 Honda Accord when she hit 62-year-old Arnulfo Avellaned Antunez who was driving a 2012 Tao Tao Moped.

Investigators said Antunez died at the scene.

Police said both Caldwell and Antunez were driving south on University Parkway in the middle lane for unknown reasons.

The 5000 block of University Parkway was closed for 6 hours while police investigated the crash.

This makes the 2nd motor vehicle fatality in Winston-Salem for 2021. Police said there were no fatalities the same time of year in 2020.

Police said Caldwell was not injured and is scheduled to appear in court May 12.