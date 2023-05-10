Forsyth County woman facing multiple felony trafficking charges

A Winston-Salem woman tried to bring drugs inside the Forsyth County detention center.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies arrested and charged a woman for trying to bring contraband into the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC).

On Friday, detention officers discovered that Yashica Garnette Shell, 29, was trying to bring contraband into the detention center including narcotics, tobacco, and tobacco products.

The Special Investigative Services Division was immediately began investigating.

Shell was not a current resident of the detention center.

She was arrested and charged with:

nine felony counts including felony Trafficking

felony Trafficking Heroin

felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana

felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Scheduled III Controlled Substance

felony Trafficking Methamphetamine

four counts of felony Providing Contraband to an Inmate

Shell was served with other outstanding legal processes unrelated to the incident at the detention center.

Shell was given a $1,000,000 secured bond and is currently confined to the detention center and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

