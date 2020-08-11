Woman hospitalized following accident in Winston-Salem

According to Winston-Salem police, Sandra Lashawn Allen, 27, was hit by 53-year-old Steven Edward Couthen of Rural Hall.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman in Winston-Salem was hospitalized and is in serious condition following an accident Saturday.

According to Winston-Salem police, Sandra Lashawn Allen, 27, was hit by 53-year-old Steven Edward Couthen of Rural Hall.

Police responded to the accident on North Martin Luther King Drive involving a person who was hit in the roadway.

Officials said Couthen was driving a 2012 Infinity Sedan when he hit Allen. Investigators said Couthen was temporarily blinded by sunlight and did not see Allen walking in the roadway.

Police said the accident remains an open investigation.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.