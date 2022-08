Police said a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head on 17th Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on 17th Street.

Police are at the scene investigating. They haven't said whether a suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing news story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.