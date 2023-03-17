Woman injured in shooting on W. Fourteenth Street Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about ending gun violence in Winston-Salem.
A woman was injured after being shot Friday night in Winston-Salem, according to police.
Winston-Salem police said they received a call about a shooting right before 9 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found 21-year-old Shakiyah Danielle Patterson suffering from a gunshot wound in a home.
After an investigation, police said several shots were fired from West Fourteenth Street into a home, striking the Patterson.
Officers said Patterson was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.
