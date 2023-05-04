x
Crime

Woman shot while riding in taxicab in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the taxicab driver took her to a nearby hospital where she is being treated.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was shot in the chest while riding in a taxicab Sunday night, Winston-Salem police say. 

They responded to a shooting near the 1200 block of Thurmond Street just after 10:40 p.m.

While investigating, they were notified about a woman who was shot and taken to a nearby hospital by a taxicab. 

The woman was identified as 56-year-old Maude Knight. She was shot in her chest area and is in stable but critical condition. 

The investigation revealed that Knight was riding as a passenger in the taxicab when she and the car were hit by gunshots from a nearby shooting. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

