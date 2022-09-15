Zaxby's robbed at gunpoint by a former employee in Winston-Salem, police say

Three people were arrested in connection with this robbery, including a juvenile driver.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Zaxby's was robbed at gunpoint by a former employee while two other people, including a juvenile were arrested in connection with this robbery in Winston-Salem Thursday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call around 5:14 p.m. about an armed robbery at the Zaxby's on 3179 Peters Creek Parkway .

The caller said the suspect left the restaurant in a gray SUV. Officers found the vehicle shortly after conducting a traffic stop.

Officers arrested Alexander Rios in connection to the robbery.

Two other people inside the car, including a juvenile driver and Michael James Blevins were also arrested.

After an investigation, police said Rios was a former employee.

He entered the restaurant and took an unknown amount of cash from the safe. As Rios was trying to leave the business, he was confronted by employees. Once Rios showed a gun, he walked out.

Rios jumped in a gray Ford Excursion and was stopped by police right after. Officers said the Excursion was stolen out of Davidson County.

Officers did a search of the Excursion and found various illegal drugs, the handgun used in the armed robbery, and the cash stolen from Zaxby's in the SUV.

Rios charged with the following:

Armed Robbery,

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Blevins was charged with various illegal drug related charges.

A juvenile petition will be sought against the juvenile for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

