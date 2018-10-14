BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY)-- A woman is facing assault charges on a 1-year-old child and her 25-year-old neighbor--all over a beer, Burlington Police say.

The incident reportedly happened in 2000 block of Morningside Dr. Saturday. Officers were dispatched on a call regarding a mother who had assaulted her child. Investigating officers say they confirmed that assault happened after 29-year-old Kyesha Sherell Willis demanded a beer from her next door neighbor. When the neighbor refused, officers say Willis became angry and threw her 1-year-old child to the ground and then assaulted her 25-year-old neighbor.

Police charged Willis with Assault on a Child Under the age 12, Simple Assault and Resist Delay and Obstruct. She was booked into the Alamance County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

The Alamance County Department of Social Services was made aware of the incident. The child was placed in the custody of its grandmother. The child did not have any type of lasting injuries from the incident, police say.

