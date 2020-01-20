FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 79-year-old woman was arrested last week and charged with pimping and keeping a place of prostitution at the Fort Collins spa she managed.

Sang Petrella was arrested last Sunday, about four months after a warrant was issued for her arrest following an investigation into allegations of prostitution at the spa.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office detectives launched the investigation after a complaint detailing concerns about illicit sex acts at VIP Spa — signed from "An Angry Citizen" — was sent to Larimer County commissioners in 2018.

The spa is located in the 300 block of South Summit View Drive. Nine previous reports spanning 2006 to 2018 have been filed with the sheriff's office concerning the same location, according to Petrella's arrest documents.

> Read more at Coloradoan.com

RELATED: 8 men arrested in Larimer County prostitution sting

RELATED: Why shutting down a website connected to human trafficking made it harder to investigate human trafficking

RELATED: 'Data that alarmed us': How a changing Denver can be ripe for human trafficking

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know