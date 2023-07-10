Woman accused of shooting her boyfriend arrested in Rockingham Co., deputies say

Rockingham County deputies said a woman was arrested in connection to shooting her boyfriend in front of their child while they claimed she was intoxicated.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested after being accused of shooting her boyfriend in front of their child Sunday, according to deputies.

Rockingham County deputies said they were called to the 200 block of Chaney Loop in Stoneville, where they arrested 34-year-old Cassandra Ann Moore for assault with a deadly Weapon, inflicting Serious injury, and felony child abuse.

Detectives said earlier that evening, Moore became intoxicated and was arguing with her boyfriend, 41-year-old Rashawn Jermaine Henry, who lives with her in the home. During the argument, deputies said Moore pulled out a gun and shot Henry in the arm in front of their child.

Henry was taken to a local area hospital for treatment for the non-life-threatening injury.

Cassandra Ann Moore was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secured bond.

She is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on July 18th.

