HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused of physically abusing a family member in Spring made another court appearance Monday morning.
Alexis Jackson, 30, was allegedly caught on camera stomping on a 9-year-old boy.
According to the court documents, Jackson was seen allegedly stomping, kicking, and stepping on the boy who was living with her. She was charged with injury to a child under 15.
After the video surfaced, a welfare check was conducted at the home on Aquagate Drive regarding a child that was staying with Jackson.
A deputy said he found the boy with a swollen face and burn marks on his left cheek. The child also told the deputy that he hadn't been fed "in a while," according to the documents.
Jackson was released on a $20,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the boy she allegedly hurt. She's expected to be in court again in July.