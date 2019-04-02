SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Brooksville woman was arrested Friday in Pasco County after deputies say she threw a frozen pork chop at her boyfriend.

Jennifer Brassard, 48, was charged with domestic battery.

Investigators say the couple got into an argument that turned physical when Brassard chucked the piece of meat at his head around 9:45 p.m. at the home they share in Spring Hill.

The pork chop left a cut on the man’s eyebrow.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this case, according to an arrest report.

Brassard was taken to jail but has since been released on bond.

