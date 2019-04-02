SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Brooksville woman was arrested Friday in Pasco County after deputies say she threw a frozen pork chop at her boyfriend.
Jennifer Brassard, 48, was charged with domestic battery.
Investigators say the couple got into an argument that turned physical when Brassard chucked the piece of meat at his head around 9:45 p.m. at the home they share in Spring Hill.
The pork chop left a cut on the man’s eyebrow.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this case, according to an arrest report.
Brassard was taken to jail but has since been released on bond.
What other people are reading right now:
- Plane headed to Tampa makes emergency landing after passenger's ears start bleeding
- 'The Young and the Restless' star Kristoff St. John dead at 52
- Dozens of animals die in fire at Florida wildlife sanctuary
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.