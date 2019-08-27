WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a they arrested a woman accused of trying to kill her mom in a house fire.

They arrested Ella Lynn Richardson for allegedly setting her house on fire.

It happened back in July at a house on Ginger Drive while the suspect and her mother, Ella Cottrell Richardson, were arguing. Both women sustained serious injuries and four animals died.

Police charged Ella Lynn Richardson with Attempted First Degree Murder, Arson and four counts of Animal Cruelty. She is in jail on a $55,000 secured bond.