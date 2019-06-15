MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A woman reportedly took a wooden stake and jabbed it at a sea turtle nest, going as far to stomp on it.

Yaqun Lu, 41, was arrested Saturday and charged with molesting or harassing marine turtles or their eggs, according to the Miami Herald. The nest was in a protected area of the beach that was ringed by a double parameter of eight wooden stakes.

The newspaper, citing police, said Lu was seen "jabbing at the sea turtle nest and stomping all over the nest with her bare feet."

A "Do Not Disturb" sign was posted as a warning.

Sea turtles are protected at both the federal and state level, making it illegal to harm or harass the animals, their nests or hatchlings. According to the City of Miami Beach, three species lay their eggs; the loggerhead, green and leatherback.

Nesting season runs through Oct. 31.

