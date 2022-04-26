Woman accused of stabbing 16-year-old Jimmy John’s employee after complaining about her order

Investigators said the stabbing happened at the Jimmy John’s on North Main Street in High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 45-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Jimmy John’s employee after coming to the store and complaining about her order, according to police.

Officers said Demetris Holeman was an irritated customer who was previously refused service. Detectives said after coming to the store and complaining about her order, Holeman threw several items at the teenaged girl and stabbed her with a weapon.

The girl was taken to the hospital and Holeman was arrested at her home a few hours later, according to police.

Investigators said she is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to real property for damages to the store.

If you have any information about the stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

