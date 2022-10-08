Woman and teen shot in the chest after car crash in Winston-Salem, police say

Police said woman and a teen were injured in a shooting on Election night.

A woman and teen were shot in the chest in Winston-Salem Tuesday night, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call about a shooting on Vargrave Street and US-52 around 10:18 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Megan DeVolder on the campus of UNC School of the Arts suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS took DeVolder to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators also learned that someone drove a 13-year-old victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious but non-life-threatening injury after they were shot in the chest.

After an investigation, detectives said an unknown vehicle’s driving mannerisms caused the vehicle DeVolder was driving, and the vehicle the teen was riding in to crash on Vargrave Street, under the US-52 bridge.

After the collision, investigators said an occupant of the unknown vehicle started shooting at DeVolder and the 13-year-old.

The investigation is ongoing.