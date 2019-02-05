HOPKINS, Minn. — A Hopkins woman is charged with DWI, fleeing police and child endangerment after she found to be under the influence with her two kids in the car.

Prosecutors say a dedicated Hopkins Police DWI patrol saw 23-year-old Jamyria Olson make a wide turn and drive down the wrong side of the road just after midnight Wednesday, and attempted to pull her over. A criminal complaint says Olson then ran a red light, and sped off while swerving all over the road.

When the DWI patrol turned on his lights and siren Olson eventually pulled over. She showed signs of impairment on the scene and was arrested for DWI.

Olson's two children, ages 10 and nearly 2, were in the back seat of the SUV.

A breath test within two hours of her arrest put Olson's blood alcohol content of .17, more than two times the legal limit. Police say she was previously convicted of DWI in October of 2018.