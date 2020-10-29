Woman accused of having loaded gun at Disney World; deputies say she blamed her 6-year-old

According to a report, the woman blamed her 6-year-old son for the incident.

BAY LAKE, Fla. — A woman looking to visit the "Most Magical Place on Earth" ended up behind bars when she attempted to hide a loaded gun in a planter at Disney's Ticket and Transportation Center, deputies say.

The eagle eye of an AdventHealth employee taking guests' temperatures at the entrance of the park was said to have set the investigation in motion.

According to law enforcement, the employee said they watched 27-year-old Marcia Temple "take something from a stroller," walk over and place the item behind plants at the security area before walking through. A Disney security manager was notified, and that's when the Orange County Sheriff's Office stepped in.

According to a news release, a deputy went over to the planter and found an abandoned purse with a gun inside. As the deputy was examining the discovery, Marica Temple walked up to her and said "ma'am that's mine," court documents say.

But authorities say her story on how the purse arrived behind the planter differs from that of the employee who reported it.

An arrest affidavit states, when asked why she would have a gun in Disney World, Temple blamed her 6-year-old son who she says was told to hold it.

"I had told my son to hold it for me and stand right here while I go get my brother. He put it down and messed with the plants and I put them back, but I didn't know he put it down and I didn't know he left it over here," an arrest affidavit quotes Temple explaining.

Through further investigation, the deputy found the gun was holding 10 rounds, with one in the chamber.

Temple was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and was given a trespass warning, which prohibits her from returning to all Walt Disney World property.

A DCF investigator was also alerted to a child being present during the incident, according to an arrest report.

What other people are reading right now: