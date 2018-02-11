WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A Winston-Salem woman seen giving children marijuana has now learned her fate.

Related: Winston-Salem Police: Video of Children Smoking Illegal Substance Led to Arrest of 2 Women

According to the District attorney's office, Michaela Pearson pled guilty to 3 counts of misdemeanor child abuse and 3 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Related: Women Arrested In Kids Smoking Case Won’t Face Felony Child Abuse Charges

Pearson was sentenced to the maximum of 300 days behind bars.

She pled Guilty to 3 counts of misdemeanor child abuse and 3 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Judge Camille Banks-Prince consolidated the charges into two class A1 misdemeanors and gave her 150 days on each to run at the expiration of each other so a total of 300 days. It was the manicuring sentence she could have received based on her charges and her prior record level, said Assistant DA, Sara Loebner.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY