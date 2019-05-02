BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police have made a third arrest in the murder of a woman. Investigators said Alexxa Monet McKnight, 20, was arrested in Yonkers, New York.

McKnight is charged in connection with the murder of Mary Elizabeth McBroom.

On December 17, McBroom was shot in the area of Center Avenue in Burlington and later died.

A vehicle connected with McBroom’s death was later found abandoned on Ben Wilson Road in Mebane.

Police have already arrested two others in connection with McBroom’s murder.

Eric Douglas Moore, 20, was charged with First Degree Murder and placed in the Alamance County Jail.

Laking Crews, 17, was charged with Accessory After the Fact by concealing the murder weapon and also the vehicle used to get away from the crime.

McKnight who was recently arrested has been charged with Accessory After the Fact as well. She has been placed in the Alamance County Jail on a $500,000 secured bond.